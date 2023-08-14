King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati Nani's bromance at Hyderabad promotions is delightful; PICS

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film King Of Kotha is gearing up for a grand release next week. The Malayalam actor visited Hyderabad and promoted his film, which is also releasing in Telugu, with a pre-release event, on Sunday night. Rana Daggubati and Nani graced the promotions as chief guests. It was a visual treat watching the three talented and handsome hunks on one stage.

Dulquer Salmaan looked dashing in semi-formal attire. He wore white flared-leg trouser pants and paired up with a black shirt that featured a red bus print on it. The actor rounded off his classy look with sleek hairstyle, beard, and transparent glasses. The Virata Parvam actor made head turns with a stylish look in a denim outfit. His printed jacket added charm to the outfit. The Dasara actor defined simplicity in casual formals. The trio are a delight to watch. He posed with Nani and Rana Daggubati on the stage, their friendship and camaraderie made us root for them.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is the female lead, also graced the event of King Of Kotha. The actress looked stunning in yellow lehenga.

Dulquer Salmaan accompanied by Rana Daggubati and Nani at King Of Kotha Telugu promotions

About King Of Kotha

Last week, the trailer of King Of Kotha was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the DQ aka Raju's gangster world. He aspires to be a gangster or the King of Kotha, just like his father. Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal Suriya, and Nagarjuna Akkineni released the trailer on social media. The trailer raised expectations sky-high. The film is scheduled to release on August 24.

The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Along with playing the lead role, Dulquer Salmaan is also handling the role of the producer and is bankrolling the project under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The film features an ensemble cast of Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, Anikha Surendran. Music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake's Bejoy.

