King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early; PICS

Dulquer Salmaan is back in the Malayalam film industry after a short break, with his ambitious project King Of Kotha. The movie, which is touted to be a raw action thriller, marks the directorial debut of senior filmmaker Joshiy’s son, Abhilash Joshiy. Along with playing the lead role, Dulquer Salmaan is also handling the role of the producer and is bankrolling the project under his home banner Wayfarer Films. King Of Kotha , which features the pan-Indian star in a never-seen-before avatar, recently started rolling in Rayapuram.

Recently, the charming actor took to his official social media handles and shared some candid stills from the location of King Of Kotha, with an interesting caption. “When your scene gets done early, you get to hang around set as a producer/mischief maker,” wrote Dulquer Salmaan in his Instagram post, explaining what happened on the sets of King Of Kotha after he finished his scenes early. In the pictures, Dulquer is seen inspecting the sets, checking visuals on the monitor, and having a fun time post his pack-up. The Kurup actor looks at his casual best in the pictures in a black oversized t-shirt, which he paired with black joggers and a matching cap.

All about King Of Kotha

The Abhilash Joshiy directorial, which was announced in 2021, started rolling a couple of weeks back after extensive pre-production. The project is expected to present its leading man Dulquer Salmaan, who is best known for his boy-next-door roles, in a never-seen-before avatar. The highly anticipated project is co-produced by Zee Studios, thus marking the prestigious banner’s grand debut in Malayalam cinema. King Of Kotha is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the much-awaited film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress is expected to make a special appearance in the film, thus making her debut in the Malayalam film industry. The rest of the star cast will feature many popular faces including Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha. Nimish Ravi is the director of photography.

