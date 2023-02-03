King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster look in second poster is FIRE; Release date out

Dulquer Salmaan's next titled King Of Kotha is one of the most anticipated movies in the South film industry. The actor, who is known to nail any genre, romance or action, has left movie buffs excited with his gangster avatar in the film. Now, the makers unveiled a second-look poster and also announced the official release date. The makers took to Twitter and shared a fierce second look at Dulquer Salmaan from King Of Kotha. He is seen looking like an angry young man, standing in front of the car, with an intense look. The vintage backdrop, retro attire, and gangster avatar are fire. The second look poster is taking the internet by storm.

Along with the second look poster, the official release date has been announced too. The film is set for theatrical release for Onam. The makers wrote, "Buckle up, you’re in for a crazy ride. #KingOfKotha is all set to deliver a powerful, action-packed experience in theatres from Onam 2023!"

About King Of Kotha As Dulquer Salmaan completed 11 years in the film industry, the makers of his upcoming film King Of Kotha released a special video to celebrate the milestone. The video gives a glimpse of his fabulous journey in the film industry. The actor reacted to the video and wrote on his Instagram, "Thank you @zeestudiossouth for all the love and support! This video is so so sweet." King Of Kotha, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is expected to present Dulquer Salmaan, who is best known for his boy-next-door roles, in a never-seen-before avatar. The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film, which is being planned as a pan-Indian release, and will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

