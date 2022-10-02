King Of Kotha First Look: Dulquer Salmaan looks fiery in his new rugged avatar; PIC

Dulquer Salmaan is on a high with the successes of his recent outings, Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The charming actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Indian film industry, with his great film choices and some brilliant performances. Dulquer Salmaan is now back in the Malayalam film industry with the much-awaited upcoming project, King Of Kotha. The actor took to his social media handles and revealed the first look poster of the Abhilash Joshiy directorial, on October 1, Saturday.

The promising first look poster of King Of Kotha features leading man Dulquer Salmaan in a never seen before avatar. The talented actor looks fiery and almost unrecognisable in his new rugged look, on the poster. “Presenting to you the First Look Poster of King of Kotha/KOK ! This film is a homecoming in so many ways. I’m back to Malayalam after a gap. I join hands with the first person I called my friend @abhilash_joshiy! It’s his debut film but brings with him a decade of experience in brand films and cinema,” wrote Dulquer, revealing the poster.