King Of Kotha First Look: Dulquer Salmaan looks fiery in his new rugged avatar; PIC
Dulquer Salmaan revealed the first look poster of his upcoming film King Of Kotha on social media
Dulquer Salmaan is on a high with the successes of his recent outings, Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The charming actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the Indian film industry, with his great film choices and some brilliant performances. Dulquer Salmaan is now back in the Malayalam film industry with the much-awaited upcoming project, King Of Kotha. The actor took to his social media handles and revealed the first look poster of the Abhilash Joshiy directorial, on October 1, Saturday.
The promising first look poster of King Of Kotha features leading man Dulquer Salmaan in a never seen before avatar. The talented actor looks fiery and almost unrecognisable in his new rugged look, on the poster. “Presenting to you the First Look Poster of King of Kotha/KOK ! This film is a homecoming in so many ways. I’m back to Malayalam after a gap. I join hands with the first person I called my friend @abhilash_joshiy! It’s his debut film but brings with him a decade of experience in brand films and cinema,” wrote Dulquer, revealing the poster.
“Another first is that we are partnering with @zeestudiosofficial in what is their maiden association in the Malayalam Film Industry! This is a film we truly believe in and are pulling all stops to bring to you the best theatrical experience while staying true to its narrative. Stay tuned for further announcements of our Cast & Crew,” added the actor, who is also co-producing the film under his home banner Wayfarer Films.
Meanwhile, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who shared the King Of Kotha first look on her official Instagram page, confirmed that she is playing the female lead in Abhilash Joshiy’s film. As per the reports, Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha are playing the supporting roles in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The movie, which is touted to be a raw action thriller, is getting a pan-Indian release in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
