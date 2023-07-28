King of Kotha Kalapakkaara Song: Dulquer Salmaan and Ritika Singh are an absolute blast in foot-tapping number

Malayalam cinema has been revered for the realistic films that it puts out. Usually, the industry has been labeled as one that produces low-budget and rooted content. When we think of high-budget and large-scale films, Malayalam cinema is neither the first nor the second industry that pops into our heads. But Dulquer Salmaan is planning to change this thought with his latest release, King of Kotha.

The actor will be seen in a massy avatar in the film, which, from the trailer, seems to have its share of whistle-worthy moments. After the great response that King of Kotha’s trailer received, there was huge anticipation pertaining to the release of the film’s song. Now, the first single from King of Kotha has been released. The song is called Kalapakkaara. The song features Ritika Singh along with Dulquer.

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritika Singh are an absolute blast in this energetic and foot-tapping number from King of Kotha

The first single from King of Kotha Kalapakkaara has been released

Kalapakkaara has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Benny Dayal. Jakes Bejoy composed the music for King of Kotha. The full video for the song has not been released, and only the lyric video has been released as of yet. The makers have chosen to go for a high-energy number as the first single. This seems to be the case when we look at most of the latest releases. The first single of most mass entertainers in recent times has been a foot-tapping and groovy track that will get people to the dance floor.

The song has been released in four languages: Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The song also features visuals from the making of the song. Adding the behind-the-scenes visuals certainly added something extra to the song visually.

About King of Kotha

Abhilash Joshiy will be making his directorial debut with King of Kotha. The film has been marketed as an entertainer set in the world of gangsters. The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Dulquer Salmaan that also features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

The film, along with its title, was released two years prior on Dulquer’s birthday. Now, two years later, the first single has also been released on the same day.

ALSO READ: Friday Trivia: Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya's love story was built on a series of coincidences