King Of Kotha Motion Poster: Dulquer Salmaan as 'King' is refreshingly intense; Meet the cast

Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film recently grabbed the attention as makers apparently planned to reshoot the climax sequences. Now, the first motion poster of the film is out and it looks every bit captivating and out of the box. They have just released the edgy character introductory video that has ignited the excitement of fans on social media.

The character announcement video gives us a glimpse into the key characters of King Of Kotha but in a very different way. in an intriguing sketch format. Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' looks refreshingly intense.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

Scheduled for a festive release, on Onam 2023, the makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer King Of Kotha are aiming to capitalize on the holiday spirit. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake's Bejoy.

KOK will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in this Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

Backed by Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, KOK is expected to create the right noise among moviegoers for its unique blend of entertainment and intrigue.

