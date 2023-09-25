King of Kotha OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch the Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer

There is some very good news for Dulquer Salmaan fans. It has been made official that the Bangalore Days actor’s last theatrical release, King of Kotha, will soon be making its OTT debut. The OTT platform on which King of Kotha will stream has made the news official through their X (formerly Twitter) handle. When the film was released in theaters, it received mostly mixed reactions from the audience.

For many of the fans who have missed watching the film till now, King of Kotha’s OTT premiere is certainly very pleasant news.

The OTT release details of Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer King of Kotha have been revealed

Where to watch King of Kotha

King of Kotha, which had Dulquer Salmaan as the titular character, will be streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The news was made public by the official social media account of DisneyPlus Hotstar Malayalam. Taking to X, the OTT platform wrote, ‘King of Kotha will be streaming from 29 September on Disney Plus Hotstar.’ Therefore, many fans who missed out on watching Dulquer Salmaan as King of Kotha on the big screen can watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

When to watch King of Kotha

The period action drama will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar starting September 29. Dulquer fans are overwhelmed with the news that the film is making its foray into an OTT platform. Even though the film was not received very well at the box office, let’s hope King of Kotha will gain more ardent admirers once its OTT run begins.

About King of Kotha

King of Kotha was marketed as a big-budget mass film from Malayalam cinema. Since the Malayalam film industry, in sharp contrast to its counterparts, is known for its slice-of-life films, there was an obvious buzz for King of Kotha. Many believed that the film was Malayalam cinema’s foray into making massy action films like the KGF franchise. Dulquer himself produced the film, which also starred other notable names like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. For the uninitiated, debutant Abhilash Joshiy directed the film.

