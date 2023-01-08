King Of Kotha: Release date, star cast, shooting schedule – 5 things to know about Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is currently in a very exciting phase in his acting career. The versatile actor has some highly exciting projects in his kitty, in all major Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The actor-producer is now busy with the shooting of his ambitious project King Of Kotha. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is touted to be a period gangster action film. Interestingly, the sources close to Dulquer Salmaan's film have now revealed some highly exciting updates. Here are the 5 things about King Of Kotha - from the release date, star cast, and shooting schedule. Read on...

1. King Of Kotha gets a release date? If the latest reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan's period action film is slated to get a grand theatrical release during the Onam season of 2023. The grapevine suggests that the makers of King Of Kotha are keen to release the big-budget venture on August 17, of this year. The sources close to the project also suggest that the Abhilash Joshiy directorial might get one of the biggest releases in the history of Malayalam cinema, with a record number of screens across the globe. The makers are said to be planning to wrap up the shooting with a couple of short schedules, by the first quarter of 2023. 2. Who is the antagonist? Earlier, it was reported that King Of Kotha will have a very strong antagonist character, who will have a great character arc and scope to performance. Now, the latest reports have confirmed that Prasanna, the talented Tamil actor is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema by playing the baddie in Dulquer Salmaan's film. The sources close to King Of Kotha also suggest that the actor is playing a police officer in the film, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with Dulquer.

3. The first collaboration of Mammootty and director Joshiy's sons For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan's father, megastar Mammootty, and King Of Kotha director Abhilash Joshiy's father, veteran filmmaker Joshiy, have joined hands in the past for some of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam film industry, including New Delhi, Dhruvam, Ee Thanutha Veluppankaalathu, and many others5. . In that case, the period action film will mark the first professional collaboration of Mammootty and Joshiy's sons, who are also childhood friends. 4. The supporting cast Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in King Of Kotha, thus sharing the screen with the actor for the first time in her career. Kaduva actress Samyuktha Menon, Shabeer Kallarackal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Shanthi Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, and others appear in the supporting roles. Ritika Singh, the popular actress will make a special appearance in a song sequence in the film. 5. Technical crew Nimish Ravi, the 'Kurup' cinematographer is reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan and team for King Of Kotha, by handling the visualisation. Shaan Rahman is composing the songs and original score for the project. Shyam Sasidharan handles the editing. King Of Kotha is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The project will get a pan-Indian release in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha, Rashmika look comfy yet stylish in casuals as they get papped in Mumbai; PICS