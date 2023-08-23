King of Kotha runtime, censor details and movie plot: All you need to know about Dulquer Salmaan's latest film

King of Kotha is all set for release tomorrow, August 24. The film’s cast, including Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has been traveling from city to city for the promotion of the mass entertainer. The buzz surrounding the film is also extremely positive, and it is being reported that King of Kotha is set to make a great opening at the box office.

As the hype surrounding the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is already at an all-time high before its release tomorrow, there’s even more good news for the film’s fans. King of Kotha has been certified UA by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC gives a UA certificate to Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated King of Kotha

King of Kotha has been certified UA and will have a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The film is close to three hours long, and that is obviously an ample amount of time for the film’s director, Abhilash Joshiy, to awe the audience with the world of Kotha.

Also, the synopsis of the film has been released. The plot summary reads, "In the crime-infested town of Kotha, Kannan bhai and his gang reign supreme, even limiting the interference of the state government. To combat this and seek revenge for his humiliation, CI Shahul Haasan tactfully plots the return of the King of Kotha, Kotha Rajendran Raju, leading to a transformative turn of events in the town."

Other than Malayalam, King of Kotha is also set to release in four other languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film has one of the biggest ensemble casts that Malayalam cinema has had in recent times. Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran are all part of the talented cast of King of Kotha.

Dulquer’s fans are particularly looking forward to King of Kotha, as the film features their favorite star in an entirely new avatar. Even though the Bangalore Days actor is most famous for playing romantic hero roles, he has time and again proven his versatility. King of Kotha is also providing a newer experience for the Malayalam cinema audience, who has preferred minimalistic content over out-and-out massy films.

