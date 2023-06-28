King of Kotha teaser OUT: Dulquer Salmaan is the savior and king for people of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan has stated multiple times that he is fed up with his image of a romantic hero and hopes to change it. Well, seeing the teaser of his much-hyped gangster film, King of Kotha, it certainly seems like the actor is going to do it in style. The teaser for King of Kotha is brutal and raw, with world-building that is surely enticing.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha teaser

King of Kotha seems to be one of those films that has a world that is mighty and awe-inspiring. There are worlds in films that are inhabited by characters we see in real life, but there is a larger-than-life aspect to them. This is also the case with the world of Kotha and its King.

The Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi actor is introduced in the teaser after Aishwarya Lekshmi voices how much his return means to the people of Kotha. He is termed a savior and the one who could save the people of Kotha. There certainly seems to be more to this character and the world he has inhabited than what was shown in the teaser, which makes it even more exciting.

Building anticipation for the film without any plotline is what the teaser is for, and by this standard, the teaser for King of Kotha has more than achieved its purpose.

Check out the teaser here:

About King of Kotha

The gangster drama consists of an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, while the songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman. As two of the most successful music directors are coming together for this film, there is also a clear excitement towards its music and how it is going to turn out.

Along with composing, Jakes Bejoy is also scoring King of Kotha. As he has given memorable scores for many films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Puzhu, and Jana Gana Mana to name a few, the expectations from the film are sky high.

The film is gearing up for a release this Onam, and if the teaser is anything to go by, then this festive season is surely going to be a memorable one for cinephiles.

