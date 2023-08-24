King of Kotha Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster film hit or flop? Check out audience reaction

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated and awaited film King Of Kotha finally hit the theatres today. Amid the huge buzz, the film was released and opened up with a good response from the audience. The FDFS of KOK began at 7 AM and several movie buffs rushed to the theatre to watch DQ's full-length mass entertainer.

After a premiere show in Dubai at night, King Of Kotha was released worldwide and managed to live up to the expectations. Several fans who watched the movie took to Twitter and shared their reaction. Judging from the first reactions after the film, Dulquer might already have made a clear box office but it's too early to judge. The first reviews have got the audiences praising the film and actor's performance.

One of the highlight points of King Of Kotha that several audiences mentioned is visuals. The film reportedly serves the best theatrical experience with top-notch music and performances. The Malayalam actor's performance as Kotha Rajendran aka Raju, has left everyone awestruck. His aura and screen presence added layer to the character. The fight sequences in the film along with Jake Bejoy’s pulsating music seem to have added another dimension of theatre experience for the audience, according to the Twitter reactions.

A user wrote on Twitter, Beegra Movie Ente Mowna Mustly Watch Theatre .. #DQ and #dancingRoseii vere Level #keralaboxRip #BGM summa Kathunnu." Another one shared a review after watching the film in Telugu and wrote, Full packed entertainment movie. Hero Heroine acting kirrak ga undi. Pakka commerical movie actors andaru performance baga chesaru."

The most disappointing thing for fans about the film is there are no Dhruv Vikram, Suriya or Prithviraj Sukumarnan's cameos in the film.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Zee Studios.

