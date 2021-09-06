King of OTT: It's a 'Vijay Sethupathi September' as he is set to entertain with 4 big movies

When you hear Tamil or South film industry, one of many few names that come to mind is Vijay Sethupathi. It's an instant click, there must be very few on the South Indian land, who doesn't know Vijay Sethupathi as he is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. In less than two decades, actor Vijay Sethupathi has managed to make a name for himself in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Fondly known as Makkal Selvan, he is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities.

Vijay Sethupathi entered the movie industry and took the Indian cinema industry by storm. Vijay has proved that dedication and talent is all you need to climb the success ladder. He is not here to be known as a hero but as an actor and his roles in various films speak volumes. Vijay is often lauded for his exceptional and enthralling acting performances. Be it his transgender role in Super Deluxe, or a lover boy role in Nenu Rowdy Ne, his transition of look for every role is a bliss to the eyes of every cinephile.

Well, it's been such a long while audiences have got to enjoy a movie thoroughly due to Covid-19. And guess who is better than Vijay Sethupathi to solve the issue. The Makkal Selvan is here to knock on your screens at home and in theatres as his 4 movies are releasing in the upcoming weeks. Ain't it an impressive and in fact much-needed antidote for a cinema freak? And if you are a Vijay fan, then this month is not just September, it is Sethupathi month.

Vijay Sethupathi has achieved a big milestone in the OTT world as he becomes the first Indian actor to have four releases on the OTT platforms. Yes, these films are Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar, Annabelle Sethupathi, and Kadai Sivavasayi. Each and every movie is different from each other and so are Vijay's roles.

While Laabam is the first film to hit the theatres and then OTT platform, Netflix on September 9, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Directed by late S. P. Jananathan, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Laabam is a social-political thriller with a powerful message. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of social activist, who stands up for people’s rights.

Touted to be a political thriller, Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Darbar is the next movie, which will be streaming on Netflix from September 11. The film is a political satire and Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a politician. The best thing about this movie is Vijay's comic timing, it will leave you surprised and hooked.

Annabelle Sethupathi is the third movie of Vijay Sethupathi, which is coming to entertain you on September 17 on Disney + Hotstar, features as the female lead. The film is a laugh riot with a storyline of ghosts. Vijay's romance and comedy is a total treat to fans.

Kadaisi Vivasayi is a comedy-drama, while an eighty-five-year-old farmer named Nallandi plays the lead role, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a crucial cameo appearance. The film is set to release in September but details are yet to be announced.

Manikandan’s #Kadaisivivasayi, which was gearing up for direct-OTT release via Sony Liv, has backed out of the deal. Makers eyeing theatrical release in September. pic.twitter.com/XIRSLJOzQk — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 30, 2021

Take a bucket of popcorn and enjoy pure entertainment and the finest performance as Vijay Sethupathi is coming your way to make the festive month happening.

