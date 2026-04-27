King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu to reunite on screens after 28 years; see PIC

Nagarjuna Akkineni is finally stepping into the production of his 100th film, tentatively titled King100. Directed by Made in Korea fame Ra Karthik, the movie will see him reunite with his former co-star Tabu after 28 years on the big screen.

King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu reunite after 28 years

Taking to her official social media handle, Tabu shared a picture from the sets of King100 . The image featured the film’s clapboard placed on top of a black leather couch, aptly fitting for a king.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “And we begin with King100.”

Here’s the post:

From early reports, Tabu was rumored to be reuniting with Nagarjuna Akkineni after many years. The duo previously appeared together on screen in the 1995 film Sisindri, where she made a cameo appearance. The comedy film was produced by Nagarjuna and directed by Siva Nageswara Rao.

The film was inspired by the American movie Baby’s Day Out and marked the debut of Akhil Akkineni, who played the role of the baby.

In 1996, the actors appeared together in the romantic family drama Ninne Pelladata, written and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film was a massive hit and went on to receive several accolades.

They were last seen together in Aavida Maa Aavide, a comedy film that also featured Heera Rajgopal as a co-star. Despite a strong opening, the movie went on to become an average performer at the box office.

Speaking about King100, Nagarjuna described the film in an interview as a “total commercial” entertainer. The movie is expected to focus on a father-daughter relationship. There are also reports suggesting that it may use de-aging technology to portray him at different ages, ranging from 25 to 60.

While more details about King100 are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Aishwarya Rajesh might play an important role. Moreover, Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra are also expected to appear in key roles.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in a lead role in Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer featured Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and others in key roles.

On the other hand, Tabu is next set to appear in a pivotal role in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

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