King100 First Glimpse: Nagarjuna Akkineni looks suave as ever in new actioner; Film out on December 24, 2026

Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 67th birthday on August 29, 2026. As the veteran star turns a year older, the makers of his milestone film, King100, have unveiled a fiery glimpse that is sure to please every fan.

King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni unveils his ultimate suave in new glimpse

In a glimpse lasting 1 minute and 20 seconds, King100 presents Nagarjuna Akkineni taking control of a system, rising up in the world and, true to his name, becoming its king. Playing the mastermind at every nook and cranny, Nagarjuna brings his natural charisma and everlasting suave to the screen. Coupled with a banger track by Devi Sri Prasad, the glimpse truly makes one say, “Long Live The King.”

Watch it here:

With its action backdrop, it seems the protagonist might take on a systemic injustice while making money for a yet-to-be-revealed motive. With the glimpse now unveiled, the film is set to release in theaters on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas this year.

Speaking about King100 in an earlier interview, Nagarjuna described it as a “complete commercial entertainer.” The film is reportedly centered on a father-daughter relationship. Reports also suggest that de-aging technology may be used to portray the actor at different stages of his life, ranging from 25 to 60 years of age.

While the makers are yet to reveal additional details about King100, reports indicate that Tabu might play the antagonist. Moreover, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sushmita Bhatt, and Vijayendra are also expected to appear in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, he portrayed Simon, a powerful figure whose past brings him into conflict with the protagonist.

The film centers on Deva, a former leader living in Chennai as the manager of a boys’ hostel. When his old friend, inventor Rajasekar, passes away, Deva sets out to uncover the truth by infiltrating a powerful group operating out of the Visakhapatnam port, determined to bring those responsible to justice.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie also featured Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special cameo appearances.

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