KING100: Nagarjuna Akkineni says his next movie will be ‘total commercial script’ with THIS surprise element

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to star in his 100th film, tentatively titled King100, directed by Ra Karthik. Speaking about the project, the actor has revealed a few details about the film.

Nagarjuna Akkineni calls his next project a ‘total commercial’ film

According to a report by Variety India, quoted by News18, Nagarjuna Akkineni described the film as a “total commercial” entertainer that focuses on a father-daughter relationship. There are also reports suggesting that the film may use de-aging technology to portray him at different ages, ranging from 25 to 60.

While more details about King100 are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Aishwarya Rajesh might play the co-lead. Additionally, Tabu is expected to appear in a pivotal role, marking her reunion with Nagarjuna after several years. Moreover, Sushmita Bhatt and Vijayendra are also expected to appear in key roles.

Earlier, Ra Karthik had shared details about his film with Nagarjuna. The filmmaker said that he had asked Nagarjuna whether he was comfortable working with a Tamil director, especially when there are many strong Telugu directors with compelling scripts. He added that since this is Nagarjuna’s 100th film, there is naturally some pressure associated with it. However, Nagarjuna reportedly told him that he was completely comfortable with the decision.

Karthik also mentioned that the film would feature Nagarjuna in a vintage look similar to Ratchagan. He stated that audiences would see a very stylish version of Nagarjuna Akkineni on screen. He further added that, for Tamil audiences, Nagarjuna is well known for films such as Shiva, Ratchagan, and Simon from Coolie. An official update about the movie is expected soon.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s previous film

Previously, Nagarjuna Akkineni appeared alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Nagarjuna played the main antagonist, Simon, a ruthless mobster who shares a strained relationship with the protagonist due to a past incident.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film also featured Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde made cameo appearances.

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