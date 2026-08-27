King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s milestone film to hit big screens in December 2026? Here’s what we know

Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to star in his upcoming milestone film, tentatively titled King100. Directed by Ra. Kathik, the movie is expected to hit the big screens in December 2026.

King100: Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer to hit big screens in December 2026?

According to an update shared by Gulte, King100 , starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, is slated to release in theatres in December 2026. Initial reports indicated that the film might hit the big screens during Sankranti next year. However, it now appears that the movie could arrive this year itself.

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While an official confirmation is yet to be made, if the report turns out to be true, the movie will clash at the Telugu box office with Prabhas-starrer Fauzi and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK111, which are also expected to release by the end of this year.

As Nagarjuna is set to celebrate his 67th birthday on August 29, 2026, the makers have unveiled a promo announcing that the first glimpse will be released on the same date.

Here’s the promo

Speaking about King100 in a recent interview, Nagarjuna described it as a “complete commercial entertainer.” The film is reportedly centered on a father-daughter relationship. Reports also suggest that de-aging technology may be used to portray the actor at different stages of his life, ranging from 25 to 60 years of age.

While the makers are yet to reveal additional details about King100, reports indicate that Tabu might play the antagonist. Moreover, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sushmita Bhatt, and Vijayendra are also expected to appear in pivotal roles.

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Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, he portrayed Simon, a powerful figure whose past brings him into conflict with the protagonist.

The film centers on Deva, a former leader living in Chennai as the manager of a boys’ hostel. When his old friend, inventor Rajasekar, passes away, Deva sets out to uncover the truth by infiltrating a powerful group operating out of the Visakhapatnam port, determined to bring those responsible to justice.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie also featured Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special cameo appearances.

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