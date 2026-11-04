King100: Tabu’s powerful first look unveiled on her 54th birthday, marking reunion with Nagarjuna after 28 years

King100, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role, is an upcoming action drama slated for release on December 24, 2026. Now, the makers have unveiled a glimpse of the film as they celebrate Tabu's 54th birthday.

King100 Glimpse: Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer introduces Tabu as fierce antagonist

In a 50-second glimpse, King100 marks the reunion of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu after 28 years. While the actors previously portrayed romantic interests, this time they will be seen locking horns, standing on contrasting schools of thought, particularly when it comes to luck.

Watch the glimpse here:

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of King100 on the occasion of Nagarjuna Akkineni 's 67th birthday. The teaser features the veteran actor taking control of a system, climbing the ranks, and eventually becoming its king. Portraying a mastermind who appears to be in control and fortunate at every turn, Nagarjuna brings his signature charisma and effortless style to the screen.

Set against an action-packed backdrop, the film appears to follow a protagonist who challenges an established system while pursuing an undisclosed personal motive. Following the teaser's release, King100 is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, coinciding with the Christmas holiday season.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Tabu, the film is also expected to feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sushmita Bhatt, and Vijayendra in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, he portrayed Simon, a powerful figure whose past brings him into conflict with the protagonist.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film also featured Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made special cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, Tabu previously reprised her role as Meera Deshmukh in the thriller drama Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn. The movie is a sequel to Drishyam 2 and has been a massive success, both critically and commercially.

Looking ahead, she will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

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