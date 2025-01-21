Kiran Abbavaram-Rahasya Gorak announce pregnancy; don’t miss adorable first glimpse of their little one

Kiran Abbavaram has been earning glory with his skills over the years, and it seems the year 2024 saw him deliver the most breakthrough performance of his career with the film KA. Moreover, the actor also entered into the new phase of life the same year, as he tied the knot with the love of his life, Rahasya Gorak. And now, the actor has surprised his fans with another beautiful piece of news.

Kiran and Rahasya elated their massive fan base by announcing their first pregnancy to the world. The duo shared some candid pictures, which featured the mommy-to-be flaunting her baby bump cutely.

Check out the post here:

However, what grabbed attention in split seconds was one of the pictures that featured the first glimpse of their soon-to-be-born little one. Kiran and Rahasya had shared a sonographic snapshot of their baby, leaving everyone gushing.

For the unversed, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak tied the knot back on August 22, 2024, in a destination wedding at Coorg. The pictures from their big day had gone viral in no time, as the duo rang in a big fat celebration of their love.

Take a look at their wedding photos here:

Kiran and Rahasya’s love story blossomed on the sets of their debut film, Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru. While they initially hit it off as the best of friends, they soon after fell for each other romantically.

The couple got engaged in March 2024, and thereafter, the duo has frequently shared glimpses of themselves on social media. Kiran and Rahasya’s wedding celebrations thereafter began with a series of pre-wedding rituals that were attended by close friends, family members and other distinguished guests.

