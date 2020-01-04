Kiran Bedi shares video of ‘Sun chanting Om’; Siddharth trolls her by calling her ‘Sun ghee’

After Kiran Bedi shared a video of 'Sun chanting om' on Twitter, actor Siddharth trolled her by calling her 'Sun-ghee'.

It is not new for us to see actor Siddharth engage in a controversy. The actor has been using his social media space to voice out his opinion on lot of issues from #MeToo to CAA. Now, Siddharth trolled Lt Governor Puducherry, Kiran Bedi. Kiran Bedi shared a video on Twitter while claiming that it was the Sun chanting Om. While she got roasted by a lot of people on social media, Siddharth too, joined the club and called her ‘Sun-ghee’. Siddharth retweeted Kiran Bedi’s video and captioned it as, “Sun-ghee from whatsapp”.

We cannot help but notice Siddharth standing first in the line of celebrities brutally expressing their opinions on social issues. What makes us wonder is whether the actor has any political intentions. However, he had, on several occasions, made it clear that he does not have any idea to enter politics. He was quoted by The Times Of India as saying, “I don’t have any aspirations to be a politician. People who talk like me cannot be in politics. For that, you have to be much more diplomatic and know how to say the right thing at the right time. I know how to say the truth and I say it. I don’t need to talk ill about my country to get something out of it. If I don’t speak out, I’d feel guilty. It’s very important that at this stage, we register our protest. My posts on social media are just my opinions. Nothing more than that.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen on-screen in Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam. He is now ready with his next movie Takkar, which is directed by Karthik G Krish, who had earlier directed Kappal with Vaibhav. Takkar is expected to be release next month.

