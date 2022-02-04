Kiran Raj starrer Bahaddur Gandu’s title changed to Bharjari Gandu

The makers of the upcoming Kannada movie Bahaddur Gandu starring Kiran Raj and Yasha Shivakumar have changed the title of the film. The project previously called Bahaddur Gandu has been renamed as Bharjari Gandu. The film was originally titled Bahaddur Gandu based on the 1976 cult classic Bahaddur Gandu.

After the sudden demise of popular Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in October last year, the fans were unhappy with using the title of the popular film. Keeping the sentiments of the fans in mind, the makers had decided to change the title for their venture. The new title has been revealed along with the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Kiran Raj ridding a bike and following him is the new name of the film. The makers and cast have been promoting the films as a tribute to the late actor.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of the movie will be revealed on the festival of Mahashivaratri. Filmmaker PraSiddh has directed the project and Gummineni Vijay has composed the music. Venky UDV is the editor, while Kitty Koushik is the cinematographer.

Another film that will pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar is Darling Krishna starrer Luckyman. The late actor will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in the highly talked about film. He will also be seen shaking a leg with dance legend Prabhudeva in the film. Directed by Nagendra Prasad, Luckyman is the official remake of the 2020 Tamil film Oh My Kadavule! The film will also see Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash in the lead.

Also Read: VIDEO: Fans celebrate the re-release of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru