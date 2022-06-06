Kirik Party to 777 Charlie: 5 films of birthday boy Rakshit Shetty that prove he is a Kollywood sensation

Rakshit Shetty is the new age actor, who is taking Kannada film industry to another level. He started his filmy career with no background and made a niche for himself as the most bankable actor, director and producer. Rakshit had a fair share of highs and lows before making it big today like his upcoming film 777 Charlie. Yes, he began his career as every other aspiring person, a short filmmaker with films like Let’s Kill Gandhi and many unreleased ventures. Soon, he got his big break in 2010 with Aravind Kaushik’s Nam Areal Ondina. He drew fans with his acting and later filmmaking skills.

After that, Rakshit made a place as an actor, who can ace any role and manage any genre smoothly. He gained recognition and fame with Agi Ondh Love Story that released in 2013 and Kirrik Party co-starring Rashmika Mandanna made him a well known face. On that note, as Rakshit Shetty is celebrating his birthday today, let's take a look at his best of five movies that prove he is talent personified and a new sensation of Sandalwood.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Rakshit Shetty came as reckon to force and proved to be more than an actor with crime-drama Ulidavaru Kandanthe in 2014. Written and directed by debutant Rakshit Shetty. The film garnered widespread critical acclaim and won him the Karnataka State Film Award for Director's First Time Best Film and the Filmfare Award South for Best Director. The film holds cult status among Kannada audience.

Kirik Party

After a gap of 2 years from writing, Rakshit Shetty came back with 2016 college comedy film Kirik Party, which created sensation at the box office. The film tells a cute love story during college times and highlighted the joys of student life. The movie gained critical acclaim and also got him recognition from everywhere for acting, directing and writing.

Avane Srimannarayana

Avane Srimannarayana is the film that established Rakshit as a pan-South star. The film featured him in a quirky new avatar and clicked with a vast section of the audience. The film, directed by Sachin Ravi, revolved around the adventures of a dishonest cop and hit the right notes with its effective presentation.

Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu

One of the most critically-acclaimed movies of Rakshit’s career, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, his acting stint was immensely praised and also showed what a fine talent he is. The film revolved around a young man, who is forced to undertake a difficult mission as his aged father, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, disappears suddenly.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty came stronger and represened Kannda film industry with his recently released film, 777 Charlie, which featured him along with a dog. The pan Indian film 777 Charlie is the most expensive film and too four years to make with Rakshit's erstwhile associate, Kiranraj K. 777 Charlie revolves around an unapproachable man, Dharma, whose lonely, mundane life is over-run by an enthusiastic dog, Charlie and changes him forever.