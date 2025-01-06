Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi says Kadhalikka Neramillai is about concept of relationships across generations; expresses delight working with AR Rahman

Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen is releasing on January 14, 2025. The movie directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi focuses on the concept of love, which differs from generation to generation.

In her conversation with Behindwoods, the director said, “Love is something timeless and universal. The concept of love is different for the current generation of people; ours was different from this, and our parents’ was different from us. This is what I try to show in my movie: how relationships work, the conflicts that emerge, and how lovers manage it beyond the factor of love.”

Talking more about approaching music director AR Rahman for the film, Kiruthiga revealed how every director would want to work with the maestro. The director highlighted that it was only after Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen had committed to the project that she was confident enough to approach the musician for the film.

The director continued, “If you see the songs that have already been released, you would know that each song is widely different in genre from one another. Out of 5 songs from the movie, 3 have been released and the remaining two would also be different genres. I think because of that, AR Rahman sir also thought the film would have different scopes for music.” (translated from Tamil).

The movie Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, follows the story of a girl who is trying to cope with relationships and life after a breakup. However, amidst the scenario, a new person walks into her life, changing everything.

The romantic comedy flick is hitting the big screens for Pongal 2025 with actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, and many more playing key roles.

