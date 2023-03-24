Kishore DS of Pasanga fame ties the knot with Preethi Kumar in traditional ceremony; PICS

Kishore DS, who rose to fame for his performance in the popular film Pasanga, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Preethi Kumar. The couple, who got engaged in December 2022, tied the knot today in a traditional ceremony. Several pics from the wedding have surfaced on social media.

The couple shared a few glimpses from the wedding on their Instagram stories. While Kishore opted for traditional mundu, Preethi looked beautiful in a golden saree with a red border. The couple also hosted pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and mehendi.

Take a look at the Kishore DS and Preethi Kumar's wedding pics here:

Kishore announced that he is all set to marry Tamil television actress Preethi Kumar next year. He made this exciting announcement as he wished his fiancee on her birthday with a pic. He shared a pic of himself and Preethi twinning in a pink sweatshirt and wrote, "Happy bday achomma.looking forward to get married to u. @preethikumar_official next year we will celebrate our bdays and all the occasion as husband and wife. Luv u achommaaaaaaaa. #ltmltwyl #ksd #preethikumar."

Professional front

Kishore DS is known for his performance as a child actor in Pandiraj's Pasanga. The film was released on 1 May 2009 to critical acclaim, winning three National Film Awards and several other awards at international film festivals. The film was produced by Sasikumar and the music score is composed by James Vasanthan.

He has since appeared in leading and supporting roles in films, and won acclaim for his portrayal in Goli Soda (2014). He is known for films like Vajram, Nedunchaalai, 6 Athiyayam, and House owner in his career from 2009 to 2019 so far.

Preethi Kumar is a Tamil Television actress. She was introduced to the small screen with a serial named Office, which was telecasted on Vijay Television.

