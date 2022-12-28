Kishore DS of Pasanga fame to marry television actress Preethi Kumar; Announces with an adorable post

Kishore announced that he is all set to marry Tamil television actress Preethi Kumar next year. He made this exciting announcement as he wished his fiancee on her birthday with a pic. He shared a pic of himself and Preethi twinning in a pink sweatshirt and wrote, "Happy bday achomma.looking forward to get married to u. @preethikumar_official next year we will celebrate our bdays and all the occasion as husband and wife. Luv u achommaaaaaaaa. #ltmltwyl #ksd #preethikumar."

Tamil actor Kishore DS, who is known for his performance as Anbukarasu of the popular film Pasanga, is currently in the headlines for his marriage reports. The actor recently announced that he is all set to marry soon. He took to his Instagram handle and announced this big news with an adorable pic and video with his fiance.

Take a look at Kishore DS' marriage announcement post here:



Kishore shared another video collage of his memories with Preethi. The video consists of adorable moments of the couple, kissing, hugging, and dancing. He captioned the video, "Forever to Go."

About Kishore DS

Kishore DS made a breakthrough by appearing as a child actor, winning a National Film Award for his performance in Pandiraj's Pasanga (2009). It stars debutant child actors like Kishore DS, Sree Raam, and Pandian, along with newcomers Vimal and Vega Tamotia in supporting roles. Pasanga was released on 1 May 2009 to critical acclaim, winning three National Film Awards and several other awards at international film festivals. The film was produced by Sasikumar and the music score is composed by James Vasanthan.

He has since appeared in leading and supporting roles in films, and won acclaim for his portrayal in Goli Soda (2014). He is known for films like Vajram, Nedunchaalai, 6 Athiyayam, and House owner in his career from 2009 to 2019 so far.

Kishore was last seen in a film titled House owner in 2019. Directed by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, the film is based on some real-life incidents set against the backdrop of Chennai’s disastrous floods of 2015. Lovelyn Chandrashekar is the female lead of the film.

About Preethi Kumar

Preethi Kumar is a Tamil Television actress. She was introduced to the small screen with a serial named Office, which was telecasted on Vijay Television. She later went on to act in many Tamil serials like Lakshmi Kalyanam, Valli, Keladi Kanmani, Dheivam Thantha Veedu, Vaanathai Pola, Kopurangal Saaivathillai and more.

More details about their wedding will be announced soon.