Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan: Ram Charan to join the dance floor with Salman Khan and Venkatesh in Yentamma song?

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan has been garnering a wide range of attention from audiences all over the nation. The film's music and songs has impressed the audiences for having a distinct flavour. After taking the internet by storm with the Bathukamma song, now, a new song titled Yentamma is all set to release on April 4. The song will also feature Ram Charan.

Today, the teaser of the Hindi and Telugu fusion song has been unveiled on social media and features Salman Khan, and Venkatesh in lungis. The video ends with a mystery man joining the dance floor with Salman Khan and Venkatesh and it's none other than RRR star Ram Charan. He will be shaking leg in the dance number Yentamma. The full song will be released on April 4.

The song is composed by Payal Dev and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with rap portions done by Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and is choreographed by Jani Master.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Bathukamma song

On Friday, the Bathukamma song from the film released. It is also titled after the famous festival in Telangana and is a heartfelt tribute to the culture of Telugu speaking world. The song composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame is going viral on social media. The colourfully choreographed dance number features veteran actors like Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.



