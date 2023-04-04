Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Yentamma Song: Ram Charan brings mass vibes as he dances with Salman Khan, Venkatesh

The much awaited track Yentamma from Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. The song features Ram Charan in a special cameo as he steals hearts with his dance performance in Lungi alongside Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The RRR actor shared the Telugu and Hindi fusion song on social media and called it his most 'precious on-screen moments'.

Yentamma has brought together Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the same frame and makes sure to bring the house down with their whistle-worthy dance moves. The Yentamma shows a mixture of Hindi and Telugu lyrics with Pooja Hegde also grooving as South beauty. The track has taken the internet by storm and fans are loving the trio, the dance movies, and the chemistry. It is known as a 'mass celebration' by fans. Enriched with a bundle of entertainment, the song is worth reckoning as the coolest swag song of the year.

The song is composed by Payal Dev and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with rap portions done by Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and is choreographed by Jani Master.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.





Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming film RC15 with director Shankar have been announced. The film is titled Game Changer and the first look shows the actor as stylish and rugged. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer features Kiara Advani is the female lead and SS Thaman as the music composer.

The actor has next, RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut with the blockbuster Telugu film Uppena.

