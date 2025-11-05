Kiss OTT Release: When and where to watch Kavin, Preethi Asrani’s fantasy romantic comedy online

Kiss, starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed by choreographer-actor Sathish Krishnan, the movie is now slated for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Kiss

Kiss is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from November 7, 2025. The official update was shared by the makers via their social media handles.

Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Movie lover she.. Ava lover naan… Watch Kavin’s romantic blockbuster movie #Kiss Premieres on Nov 7th Only On ZEE5!”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Kiss

Kiss follows the story of a gifted musician, Nelson Marcus, the son of divorced parents, who grows up not believing in love or romance. After coming across a mysterious book, he gains a superpower that allows him to see a couple's future if they kiss in front of him.

Initially, Nelson uses this power to break up couples purely out of his own volition. However, things take a turn when he falls in love with Sarah and sees their future when he kisses her.

The rest of the movie focuses on what Nelson foresees in their future and the efforts he makes to achieve his desired destiny with her.

Cast and crew of Kiss

Kiss features Dada fame Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles. Apart from the main cast, the film also stars RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Sakthi Raj, Mathew Varghese, Kausalya, Kalyan, and others in key roles. Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi lends his voice as the film's narrator.

Written and directed by Sathish Krishnan, the movie's music is composed by Jen Martin, with cinematography by Harish Kannan and editing by RC Pranav.

While the movie received positive reviews from critics, it reportedly underperformed at the box office, primarily due to limited marketing efforts.

Kavin’s next films

Kavin is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie Mask. The dark comedy thriller, written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, is slated to release on November 21, 2025.

The film also stars actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah as the female lead, alongside Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Bloody Beggar actor also has Hi, a romantic film co-starring Nayanthara, in his upcoming lineup.

