KJ Yesudas on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: I’m dejected for not being able to see him one last time

KJ Yesudas, who missed to see SPB one last time, has now released a statement saying that he was dejected.
The unique brotherhood bond that top South singers KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam share is well known. The duo has often expressed how they both are like brothers. Especially during their concerts, they both would verbally express how much they mean to each other. KJ Yesudas, who missed to see SPB one last time, has now released a statement saying that he was dejected. He recalled some memories with SPB and stated that he was unable to travel from US due to the current pandemic situation.

His statement read, “The last time we sang together was in a concert in Singapore. I was waiting in the US hoping that Balu would recover. This COVID has caused us a great loss. I am not allowed to visit India right now due to the present circumstances. Even though I'm dejected that I wasn't able to see him one last time, I'm taking comfort in the fact that I couldn't have borne seeing Balu — who would always be smiling along with me on the stage — lying still. I'd cherish his memories”.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at 1 pm in a Chennai based private hospital. He had tested positive for COVD 19 on August 4th. Though he had recovered from the virus, he was still in a critical condition for weeks. However, in September, he started to recover. But on Thursday evening, the hospital authorities released a statement saying that SPB was in an extremely critical condition.

