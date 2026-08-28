KJQ King Jackie Queen OTT Release: When and where to watch Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela’s action drama online

KJQ: King Jackie Queen, starring Dheekshith Shetty and Shashi Odela in the lead roles, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. Now, the film is all set to stream online just a few weeks after its theatrical debut.

When and where to watch KJQ

KJQ: King Jackie Queen is available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video and can be watched online from August 28, 2026. Apart from the original Telugu audio, the film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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Official trailer and plot of KJQ

Set in the gritty 1990s, KJQ follows Partha, a young man from a humble background who rises through the local bad world to become a powerful figure. His closest friend, Jackie, stands by him as his trusted companion, but their strong bond begins to fray as ambition, ego, and increasingly difficult circumstances drive them apart.

Their strained friendship becomes further complicated by Bhargavi, whose relationship with both men creates a tense love triangle and intensifies the conflict between them. As their personal struggles collide with the harsh world around them, Partha and Jackie are pushed toward becoming bitter rivals. The film ultimately explores how their choices, circumstances, and desire for survival shape their paths, with the consequences of their actions unfolding throughout the narrative.

Cast and crew of KJQ

KJQ stars Dheekshith Shetty , Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles. Muralidhar Goud, Ankur Vikal, Prudhviraj, Guru Somasundaram, Rekha, Nirosha, Manika Chikkala, and others appear in key roles. The film marks the acting debut of Shashi Odela, the brother of The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

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Written and directed by late filmmaker Kiran Kumar (KK), the film features music composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under the banner of SLV Cinemas, while Nagesh Banell handled the cinematography. Karthika Srinivas served as the editor.

Dheekshith Shetty’s work front

Dheekshith Shetty will next be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Ravi Nelakuditi’s directorial film Sri Sri. Pooja Hegde will star as the co-lead, while GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music.

The Girlfriend actor also has films such as Sheegrameva Kalyana Praptirasthu and Strawberry in his lineup.

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