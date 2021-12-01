‘Knew a film would bring me to you’: Dulquer Salmaan bids Himachal farewell with new PICS as he wraps shoot

Dulquer Salmaan is a romantic at heart and his new post dedicated to the mountains is proof. A few hours back, the Bangalore Days actor took to his Instagram space and posted a slew of stunning pictures featuring him in the Himalayan landscape. According to Dulquer’s post, he just wrapped up a 9-day shoot schedule in Himachal today. He also penned a long and sweet note, giving fans a sneak-peek into his experience there.

Earlier today, Dulquer took to the photo-blogging site and posted a gallery of pictures. In the photographs, a cozily-dressed up Dulquer can be seen in snow-clad mountains. Along with these pictures, he wrote a long note bidding farewell to Himachal. His caption read, “Goodbye Mountains ! Today was a happy day. Ended a 9 day gruelling but equally gratifying shoot schedule.”

Dulquer further gave glimpses of all the little things which were a part of his beautiful experience. He wrote, “Thermals. Bonfires. Hot chai. Cartoon ear muffs. Vistas. Momos. Hot water buckets. Frozen smiles. Trembling in groups. Maggie. Blurry vision. Pink cheeks. Red noses. Gasping. Conversations like Morse code. Filming. Minus 7. Minus 17. Breath vapour. Drives. Twisties. Monasteries. Conifer. BRO road safety signs. Endless journeys.”

Adding further, he mentioned that he knew he would visit Himachal for a film. “Himachal you’ve been on my wish list forever. I knew a film would bring me to you. You are more than the words and songs about you. Today was a happy day. I already said that. (Camera emoji) @rakshan_vj machi and lensman extraordinaire #joy #heartisfull #creation #pushyourlimits #rewardsawaityou,” wrote the actor.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Dulquer recently featured in the crime thriller, Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. Kurup was released theatrically on November 12 on over 1,500 screens across the world.

