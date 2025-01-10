Kobali OTT Release: Where to watch the crime-revenge thriller Telugu series starring Ravi Prakash

Kobali—the Telugu series has finally been officially announced, and the surprising part is that it shares the same name Trivikram Srinivas once mentioned for a movie he wanted to make with Pawan Kalyan.

Disney+ Hotstar recently released the first poster of the series, featuring a bloodstained knife with the prominent character's face on it. The poster hints at intense, action-packed scenes that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Captioned “Prepare for bloodshed,” the post has already sent chills down our spines.

With such a gripping poster, the series looks promising, and we can’t wait to witness this thrilling cinematic experience.

Though we don’t have much information, it’s confirmed that Ravi Prakash will play a lead role along with Sri Tej, and honestly, it’s going to be interesting to see them. The rest of the details, like other characters and the release date, will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. The directors and producers of the series are also yet to be announced.

Getting more into the details of the name, Kobali was originally supposed to be a collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan. The director had officially announced that he wanted to make this film with Pawan Kalyan, but it was delayed due to the actor’s busy schedule and political duties. Instead, they brought Agnyathavaasi to the screen. Now, the series with the same name is set to launch on OTT platforms, and it has certainly built anticipation among fans.

The series will be a crime-revenge thriller set against the Rayalaseema backdrop. According to reports, it will explore themes of revenge and its impact on people’s lives, promising a thrilling ride with unexpected twists and turns.

