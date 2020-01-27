Kobe Bryant: Mahesh Babu writes a heartfelt message; says the LA Lakers star was a legend on court

Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu wrote a heartfelt message on the untimely death of LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu wrote a heartfelt message on the untimely death of LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The news broke that the retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant was accompanied by his daughter Gianna at the time. The news reports on the crash state that the LA Lakers legend and his daughter have died in an unfortunate accident. The world was shocked by the sudden demise of the NBA player and his daughter.

Many fans and followers started sending in condolences for the Bryant family in the time of a tragedy. Many friends of Kobe Bryant tweeted stating their shock and how the loss of a legend is terrible and unfathomable. The south megastar Mahesh Babu, tweeted about Kobe and Gianna sudden death. The south star wrote in his tweet that Kobe Bryant was a legend on the court, and that he enjoyed watching Kobe's game. The south megastar Mahesh Babu also wrote that it was heart breaking to know that the tragic accident, took the lives of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Shocking and sad to hear the news about Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna! A legend on the court...loved every bit of his game!!! Gone way too soon...Strength and deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2020

The south superstar who featured in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu sent his condolences to the Bryant family. Many other south actors also shared their thoughts on the untimely and sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. South actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati also tweeted about Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

