Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Dulquer Salmaan, Venkatesh Daggubati and other South stars offer condolences

South Indian film stars Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan and Venkatesh Daggubati along others mourned the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

In a piece of heartbreaking news, legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The basketball legend and his daughter died in the helicopter crashed on a hillside, near Calabasas, Calif. The NBA legend was on board in the helicopter along with seven others. Kobe Bryant was 41. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, however, certain reports suggest that bad foggy climate led to the crash. Many South and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. South Indian Cinema's stars Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, and Venkatesh Daggubati along others mourned the death of Kobe.

Dulquer shares a photo of the father-daughter duo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Just gutted! This is just heart breaking. Cannot imagine what the rest of the family is going through.. RIP Kobe! RIP Gianna !." Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a heartwarming picture and wrote and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "One of the most fabulous players the world has ever seen. You will be missed, Kobe. May all those beautiful souls rest in peace. #kobebryant."

On the other hand, Vikram Prabhu shared a very beautiful candid moment of the father-daughter duo on Twitter. He wrote, "Life! So painful to hear this news."

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli also penned a heartfelt note over the death the greatest icons of the sports industry. Virat tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family."

