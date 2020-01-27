Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Rana Daggubati mourns his death; shares heartwarming pic of NBA legend with daughter

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati shared a heartwarming picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna. Legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in California helicopter crash.
The heartbreaking news of retired legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's tragic death in a fatal California helicopter crash has left everyone in shock. South star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and mourned the death of the legend. The Baahubali actor shared a heartwarming picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heartbreaking!! RIP

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Credits :Instagram

