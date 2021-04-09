Kode Muruga Twitter Review: Check out what fans have to say about the Subramanya Prasad directorial

Kode Muruga starring Munikrishna and Subramanya and Pallavi Gowda in the lead roles, marks the first mainstream directorial of Subramanya Prasad.

Sandalwood film Kode Muruga has been attracting attention ever since it was announced. Even before it went on floors, the film made the headlines. Just with the poster, the makers managed to make the fans go gaga with the colourful visuals in it. Directed by Subramanya Prasad who has immense experience in the world of television and daily serials, Kode Muruga hit the big screens today amid huge expectations. Kode Muruga marks Subramanya’s debut mainstream film.

Apart from direction, Subramanya has also penned the dialogues, story and screenplay of the film. Kode Muruga has Munikrishna and Subramanya as the male leads, while Pallavi Gowda plays the leading lady. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars the late actor Rockline Sudhakar, Kuri Pratap, Swati Gurudutt and Tumkur Mohan in other supporting roles. Kode Muruga is a rib-tickling comedy drama produced by KRK Banner and funded by K Ravikumar and Ashok Shirali.

Kode Muruga’s music was scored by MS Thyagaraj, while Rudra Muni Belagere cranked the camera and C Ravichandran took care of the editing. Ever since the release, fans have been sharing their reviews on Twitter and they have taken the micro blogging website by a storm with their reviews. After the Karnataka Government’s announcement to lockdown, it was anticipated that the makers of Kode Muruga would postpone the release date. However, the makers announced that the film will be released as per the plan even though only 50 percent occupancy at movie halls is permitted.

