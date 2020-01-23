Kodeeswari winner Kousalya Kharthika meets with Kamal Haasan at his residence

Kousalya Karthika, who won a crore in Radikaa Sarathkumar's Kodeeswari, met with actor Kamal Haasan

After winning a crore on the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the contestant, Kousalya Kharthika met Kollywood star Kamal Haasan at his residence. Along with Kousalya, the show’s host Radikaa Sarathkumar was also present during the meeting. Kousalya was the first differently-abled participant on Kodeeswari and she was the first person to win a crore.

Kousalya Kharthika won Rs 1 crore after answering the question, “In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear?” Out of the options provided, Parthiban Kanavu, Vengaiyin Maindhan, Sivagamiyin Sabatham and Yavana Rani, Kousalya selected the correct answer, Sivagamiyin Sabatham without any struggles.

The contestant’s meeting with Kamal Haasan came as an unexpected news and it was shared on the Twitter handle of Colors Tamil. After winning in the show, Kousalya stated that she has always been depending on her family even for her daily expenses. She said that her determination to learn and excel in life was the reason for her victory. She thanked Colors Tamil for providing her the opportunity to participate in the show and stated that it fulfilled her dreams to lead an independent life. She also thanked the host, Radikaa Sarathkumar, who apparently made her feel comfortable even during the crucial times. Though many other regional languages have the show including Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam version, Kodeeswari is the first show to have a woman host.

