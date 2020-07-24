Kodi Ramakrishna Birthday Anniversary: Anushka Shetty gets emotional; Says You will be in our memories forever

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has always been thankful to him and remembers filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna on every special occasion.

On filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna's 71st birth anniversary today, Anushka Shetty took to social media and paid a tribute along with an emotional message. She wrote, 'you will be in our memories forever sir," along with a sad face and folded hands emoticons. It as Kodi Ramakrishna's directorial Arundhati that catapulted Anushka Shetty to stardom. The Baahubali actress has always been thankful and remembers the filmmaker on every special occasion. During one of the reality shows earlier this year, Anushka Shetty broke down looking at her film journey. Looking at the AV, she said, "In this AV, one person I genuinely miss is Kodi Ramakrishna Garu. I wish he was with us for long."

Kodi Ramakrishna passed away last year due to lung infection on February 22. He was under a treatment at a hospital in Gachibowli for acute breathing problem. In his career of more than 30 years in the Indian film industry, the director had worked in a variety of genres. He also received the state Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema. Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati, which released in 2009 won ten state Nandi Awards, and two Filmfare Awards South along with a record of being the second highest-grossing Telugu film for that year.

Check out Anushka Shetty's post below:

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Anushka Shetty's 'Arundhati' will be remade in Hindi with . Allu Aravind might also be producing the remake version but there is no official word regarding the same yet.

The film is a fantasy drama and considering South remakes are earning pretty well in the North, can we say another remake is on cards? Well, only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Anushka will be seen next in R Madhavan starrer suspense-thriller, Nishabham, directed by Hemant Madhukar.

Credits :Instagram

