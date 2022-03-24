Kodthe Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia shines in the foot-tapping number

The fans of Tamannaah Bhatia are happy to witness the star in the special number Kodthe from Varun Tej's Ghani. Now the makers have dropped the complete song starring the F2 actress. Sharing her latest number, Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and penned a short note, "Had an absolute blast performing to #Kodthe from #Ghani!"

The star can be seen in a new blazing avatar in this latest song. The video starts with her entering a boxing ring while grooving on the thumping background music. Later, she breaks out into some swift dance moves as the song progresses. Kodthe looks like a perfect party number. Ghani lead Varun Tej is also seen dancing to the tunes of this upbeat track.

Check out the song below:

The lyrics for the song have been penned down by Ramjogayya Sastry, while music has been given by composer S Thaman. Harika Narayan has crooned this peppy number.

The upcoming sports drama Ghani has been helmed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal characters. Jointly bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, the action drama will have Varun Tej posing as a kickboxer. In order to play a boxer onscreen, the actor underwent some intense training sessions with the professionals. This latest movie will be reaching the theatres on April 8.

After Ghani, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia will be again seen together on the big screen in the second installment of Fun and Frustration franchise, F3.

