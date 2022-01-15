Kodthe Song Released: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in the special dance number from Ghani

Kodthe, the latest number from Varun Tej Konidela, starrer Ghani is here. The song features Tamannaah Bhatia in a sizzling avatar. The actress will be seen grooving on the upbeat track in some glamorous attires. The lyrical video of Kodthe also includes some behind-screen snippets from the song. The Tollywood star has been roped in by Ghani makers for this special number.

A couple of days back, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a teaser poster for the song along with the caption, “Making each punch count..#Kodthe out on Jan 15th!” The teaser poster showed Tamannaah Bhatia in a sequinned crop top. Her look was enhanced with red lips and honey coloured hair. Kodthe has been composed by celebrated musician S Thaman and Ramajogayya Sastry has penned its lyrics.

Check out the song below:

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Varun Tej will playing a boxer in the film. As Varun Tej plays the lead role, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra will be supporting him in pivotal characters. Jointly financed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, Ghani will be released in the theatres on 18 March. George C. Williams has looked after the project’s cinematography.

To play a boxer onscreen, Varun Tej underwent intense training under former England boxer Tony Jeffries who won a Bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

After Ghani, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia will be sharing screen space in the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration franchise, F3: Fun and Frustration.

