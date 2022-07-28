Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya confirms Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna; Liger star finds Samantha hot

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most handsome hunks in the South and has a huge female fan following, who go gaga over him. Although, his personal life is the most discussed topic, Vijay likes to keep it low-key and maintain a safe distance from relationship rumours, which make headlines every now and then. The rumour mills suggest that the actor is reportedly dating Rashmika Mandanna for many years. Up till now, the two have always denied the rumours but, the tables have turned. Yes, his Liger co-star Ananya Panday confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are relationship.

Ananya Panday confirmed Vijay Deverakonda'a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna without revealing much and hinting at it indirectly. Karan Johar asked Ananya to confirm who are these actors dating and when he took Vijay's name, his co-star Ananya said, "he is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line." The star not surprised by it just laughed it off and said 'you really think so?'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one the most popular rumoured couples in Tollywood. Their chemistry has always been talk of the town after they starred in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their constant support, friendship, and casual meetings have also added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends' on many occasions.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda on bond with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna: 'She's a darling'

Vijay Deverakonda also confessed that he finds Samantha hot. Karan Johar asked the star who does he think is the most desirable woman in Indian cinema. Vijay quickly said 'Samantha'. Karan then prompted and questioned if she know that he find her hot. He replied, "yes she knows already. We are doing a film together." For unversed, Vijay and Samantha are working on a film titled Kushi and their chemistry in the title song totally caught everyone's attention. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is set to release for Christmas.