Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan spill beans on Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna dating? Find Out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. Sara Ali Khan graced Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, along with Janhvi Kapoor, and made some shocking revelations with respect to Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were part of the second episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The duo revealed some juicy gossip about the Indian Entertainment Industry. The didn’t just make revelations, but also made confessions on their dating life and on top of that, relationship statuses of their contemporaries. In the teaser dropped by Karan Johar a couple of days before the episode aired, it seemed as though something was brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda, who gears up for his next release with Dharma Productions.

In the episode, Sara Ali Khan shocked viewers by revealing the Arjun Reddy actor’s love life. During Janhvi Kapoor’s rapid fire round, when she talked about Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram followers increasing at a brisk pace, Sara cheekily took Vijay’s name, hinting that the Geetha Govindam duo are dating. It is however not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status was talked about. Even during the release of Dear Comrade, his marriage rumours surfaced the internet. As about Rashmika, she was recently spotted with Karan Johar outside a restaurant and if reports are to be trusted, she may well be a part of a Dharma film, in due course.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday and Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a host of films namely, Mission Majnu, Thank God and Pushpa: The Rule.

