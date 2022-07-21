Koffee With Karan 7 Ft Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Koffee Confession' to fiery comments, actress was a total baddie

The teaser of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Samantha and Akshay Kumar grabbed many eyeballs. As we all know, celebrity host Karan Johar makes sure to bring the best out of the celebs and a side the viewers have never seen before. With Samantha, he managed to but very bit of. The latest episode of Season 7 will leave you entertained in bits with some giggles in certain parts. Otherwise, the episode can be totally skipped. Totally! However, Sam dancing to Oo Antava with Akshay Kumar is one of the highlights that you cannot miss.

The best part of the season is Johar, who as a balancing act, introduced some fresh combos to the Koffee set this time and with Sam making a debut, the viewers had a lot of expectations. Honestly, Samantha with Varun Dhawan on the 'Koffee Couch' would have been a 'blockbuster episode'. Another highlight from the KWK episode is Samantha's unmatchable beauty and fearlessness. Undoubtedly, there is a mysterious factor to her personality which she, for a change, has let it out for the first time ever.

Samantha's debut: Considering what Samantha has gone through in her personal life, she managed to handle herself with great dignity. She equally managed to pepper some well-needed flavour over her answers without involving the second person directly. She also spoke about working with Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with utmost grace and without any insecurity in her voice.

Oops moment: Karan Johar, while addressing Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the filmmaker said, "You were the first when you and your husband decided to part ways," (in reference to talking about the situation on social media) and Sam immediately corrected him- 'EX-HUSBAND'.

'Koffee Confession': Karan asked her, "Are there any hard feelings?" between her and Naga Chaitanya (he did this without taking his name anywhere throughout the episode), to this Sam replied, "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects." This clearly hints that Sam and Naga Chaitanya are not in an amicable situation right now.

'Big boys club': Karan Johar asked Samantha about Nepotism in Hyderabad and how celebrities' kids grew up together and relate to each other in a way. To this, Sam replied, "I think it differs from apple to apple. Nepo kids or non-nepo kids, everyone comes with their own demons and their own demons to face. It is as simple, once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game. There is divine intervention and the ball is always in the audience's court."

Awkward moment: "Are you open to love", asked Karan. To this, Sam replied, "no" and simply ignored saying she would like to go on a holiday with KJo. "Life has been hard but it's good now. I'm stronger than I have ever been," Sam added.

Fierce reply: "The way to my heart is close, please take a U-Turn": Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

