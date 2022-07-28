Koffee With Karan 7 Ft. Vijay Deverakonda: Brings his most poised & honest yet 'cheesy' 'guarded' side out

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda is the next South star who has made his debut on Koffee With Karan season 7. The Arjun Reddy star who is gearing up for his first Pan-India project, Liger co-starring Ananya Panday, got in an unfiltered yet 'cheesy' chat on the Koffee couch. VD also made some eye-grabbing revelations like he's made love in a car, and won’t mind a threesome.

He was very poised and guarded about his personal life. For the first time ever, the Dear Comrade star let his enigmatic personality shine through as the show's host, Karan Johar, made him talk about his relationship status, career and more.

Confessions Confessions Confessions!

The first game of the chat show, called 'Bingo', saw Vijay Deverakonda letting out his quirky, humourous and naughty side. He confessed that he applied makeup to cover the hickey and his makeup man did it. VD also revealed he turned up hungover on sets once and the shoot was called off because he couldn't remember his lines and kept laughing all the time.

He's got the style, swag and sense of humour-

Karan Johar asked VD if it is uncomfortable to make out in cars. To this, he replied, "desperate times," and cutely winks. Oh, I've fallen in love with him all over again.

He equally shed his naughty side. On being asked what's the way to his bed, VD replied, "oh it is like one really big process. It's hard to get there." He subtly reacted with expressions on having sex the night before.

Poised, calm and compose Vijay Deverakonda!

Karan Johar left no stone unturned to get Vijay's reaction to Sara and Janhvi's 'cheesy' comment on him. However, throughout the time, the Liger star called them sweet. He even addressed his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna 'a good friend' and said "I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows." At one point, KJo really got irritated and said, "why can't you own up things," and to this Vijay softly replied, "I'm owning it. This is my way of owning it I guess."

Made sure his personal life is personal life!

"What is your relationship status?" asked Karan and Deverakonda had a very smart reply to this. "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri."

Karan Johar being Karan Johar further grilled asking if it is complicated. "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm when Karan Johar asked him if he is in a relationship.

Proved to be a 'perfect boyfriend' material

2 statements of Vijay Deverakonda from the show are gold. He proved he is a 'perfect boyfriend' material, which he expressed wanting to be one. 'I really want to be a one-woman man for life," was the second one he said while sharing 2 truths and one lie about him.

Brutally honest!

"I love acting. I love the money that comes with it, the comfort and the luxury that I can provide for my family but I also feel there is a bigger purpose for what's happened in my life. When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh Khan coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu back home coming from nothing. They gave a glimmer of hope that it can be done. I think, I need to do the same for my generation," said Vijay Deverakonda on breaking in as an outsider in the industry.

The Tollywood heartthrob also said that if Dulquer Salmaan and he were in the same city, they would have been really good friends because he thinks they match the vibe. He further went on to call Samantha 'an incredible woman' and Rashmika Mandanna his 'special buddy'. On the other hand, he addressed Allu Arjun as his 'older brother' during the rapid-fire round.

All in all: Go watch it, this episode is totally worth my time!