Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha opens up on divorce with Naga Chaitanya, struggling days & playing role of Raji

Samantha graced the third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar. The episode is out today and has left fans as the South beauty has marked her debut on Koffee coach hosted by Karan Johar. The actress surely grabbed eyeballs with her sassy answers and quirkiness as she opened up about her personal life, divorce from Naga Chaitanya, and more.

Divorce with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: Samantha said divorce with Naga Chaitanya has been hard for her and it wasn't amicable. She said, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings between her and Chay. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now." Samantha also added, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

Money is definitely not everything: When the host, Karan asked Samantha about the one thing that she would not do for money, she said that there are many things like that including her filmography as she has still not done a film just for the money.

Acting, not a choice: "No, it wasn't. I didn't have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn't have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad."

On playing Raji in The Family Man 2: "So it was just this cry for a challenge because you know you get typecast with the roles that you are offered in the south, not because of any fault of theirs but directors saw me a certain way the bubbly cute, love interest and I was feeling stifled and I really wanted to breakthrough and here there was an opportunity to look at myself through another lens and I grabbed it... It was divine intervention”

Apart from Samantha's fiery answer, another top winner of the episode is her chemistry with Akshay Kumar. Fans loved them together. In fact, the duo have also recreated Oo Antava song and set the stage on fire.