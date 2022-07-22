Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on nepotism in Tollywood: When a star kid fails…

Koffee With Karan 7 has been going on in full swing. The third episode of the latest season streamed on an OTT platform last night, and it has created quite a few headlines, and understandably so. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on the popular chat show last night, where she graced Karan Johar’s ‘koffee couch’ with none other than Akshay Kumar. In the last few years, Nepotism has become a topic of constant debate and discussion on the show. This time was no exception. Karan asked Samantha about Nepotism in the Telugu film industry. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on nepotism in Tollywood

Karan said that most male actors in the Telugu film industry are part of, what he has heard as the ‘Big Boys Club’. He said that they have grown up together, and are often related to each other. He further added that someone’s son or nephew often becomes the lead actor, while it’s rare for an outsider like Vijay Deverakonda to make it big in the film industry. When asked about her thoughts on the ‘Big Boys Club’ and her thoughts on Nepotism, Samantha said, “I think it differs from apple to apple. Nepo kids, non-nepo kids, everyone comes with their own demons and they have their own demons to face. It is as simple as, once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game once you are in the game.”

When Karan asked her about the ‘first move advantage’, Samantha replied, “But then comes the second and the third and the fourth. And for me, when I entered the industry, if I failed, just my mom, dad, and brothers would have known that I failed. But when a star kid fails, the whole country knows. And you are constantly being pitted or being compared to the legacy that you are coming from.” Samantha further added that she does not think that all superstars are great actors and that all great actors are superstars. She expressed that there has to be a ‘divine intervention’ and destiny. She concluded by saying that the ball is always in the audience’s court.

