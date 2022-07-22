Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha slams rumours of her demanding 250 crore as alimony from ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya

The popular talk show, Koffee With Karan is back with a bang. The 7th season of the chat show has been making headlines for several reasons, one of them being its star-studded guest list. Diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu also graced the ever-famous couch along with Akshay Kumar during one of the episodes of the show. The stunner opened up about the speculations that she asked for massive alimony from her ex-husband. When Karan Johar asked her the worst thing she has read about herself. To this, she said, “That I took Rs 250 crore in alimony." She added, “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story".

For the unversed, the Yashoda actress made her Koffee With Karan debut with this appearance. She took to Instagram and thanked Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar for her lovely debut, “Thankyou to the most amazing @karanjohar and @akshaykumar for making my Koffee debut the most memorable...So much love to you."

Check ot the post below:

Ever since the third episode of the latest season starring Samantha and Akshay made it to the OTT platform, her candid replies have been wooing the netizens. During the show, Karan Johar asked Samantha about Nepotism in the Telugu film industry, to which she replied, “I think it differs from apple to apple. Nepo kids, non-nepo kids, everyone comes with their own demons and they have their own demons to face. It is as simple as, once you are in the game, even if your father is the coach, he is still standing on the sidelines. There is nothing he can possibly do for you to win the game once you are in the game.”

Samantha also opened up about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and called it not amicable. She was quoted saying, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings between her and Chay, so the actress said, “Are there hard feelings- like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now." Samantha also added, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah."

