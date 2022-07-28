Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday REVEAL they went on a 'friendly date' once

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday graced the fourth episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan. The duo came to promote their upcoming film Liger, which releases on 25th August 2022, in theatres, and shared an electrifying chemistry to say the very least. They put on their A-game and were prepared for any kind of questions that came their way and answered them with utmost honesty and sincerity.

Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda about how the vibe was like with Ananya Panday, on the sets of their upcoming film Liger. Vijay said, “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger. She’s a big foodie. And when you are doing a role like Liger where you need to be in shape, she’s not the ideal co-star to have around, because my breakfast was black coffee and 5 egg whites while she had a croissant or a ‘pain au chocolat’ with her coffee and her manager would be taking.” Ananya Panday interrupted and said that the two also went for dinner together. Karan, slyly asked them if they went on a date. Vijay answered saying that they went on one date where both of them dressed very well. When Karan asked Ananya if the date was while she was dating Ishaan Khatter, Ananya promptly corrected Karan and told him that she and her Liger co-star just went on a ‘friendly date’.

The trio burst into laughter following that statement by Ananya Panday. The full episode can be watched, digitally, on its respective streaming platform.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

