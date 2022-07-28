Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda on being an outsider among starkids: Grateful to every insult, hardship

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring South sensation Vijay Deverakonda along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday is out. The actor rose to the most bankable actor all by himself with no hand or godfather by his side. His journey from Life Is Beautiful to Liger is exceptional and inspiring. However, in his journey of becoming a star, Vijay went through enough shares and also shared his views on breaking in big as an outsider in Koffee With Karan season 7.

Karan Johar added "Vijay you are a very case in the Telugu film industry because you were not born into the film industry. It's not a privilege and yet you broke through the shackles of the system, where everyone is close and related to each other." Sharing his views on breaking in as an outsider in the nexus of star kids, Vijay Deverakonda stated, "I never blame someone or dislike for being born to a rich father while I was struggling to even pay rent. It is not any star kids' fault because they were born to parent into a family of acting. and the world's never fair for anyone in any field. It's always unequal and you have to work your ass off to get where you want to. there are benefits to being born a star kid but I would not change anything about my life. I'm grateful for every insult, hardship, obstacle that I've faced in my life."

Made his debut with the film Nuvvila in 2011, Vijay Deverakonda, with no godfather, made his place in the hearts of the audience after the release of his 2016 romantic comedy, Pelli Choopulu. Since then there has been no looking back.

Meanwhile, in a short span, Vijay Deverakonda made it big and is all set to foray his wings into Bollywood with his debut film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is one of the most anticipated movies in the film industry. The pan-Indian movie is set to release on August 25, 2022.