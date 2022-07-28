Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda on bond with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna: 'She's a darling'

Vijay Deverakonda graced the couch of Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan 7 with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The much anticipated fourth episode featuring the star is out. Well, the actor indeed spilled some beans about his bond with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna and his relationship status, which is the talk of the town.

Calling Rashmika Mandanna a 'darling', Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his bond and said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker."

Vijay Deverakonda also revealed his relationship status and said, "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri." As Vijay remained tight-lipped, Karan went on to ask if it is complicated or anything such. "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm his relationship status.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will mark his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actor will be seen in the role of an MMA fighter. Helmed by Puri Jagganadh, this sports drama is likely to hit the screens on the 25th of August this year.