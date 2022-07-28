Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda confesses he covered 'hickey' with makeup; Made out in a yacht and cars

The new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is out and is every bit entertaining. It was all things fun, quirky, and full of gossip. Vijay spilled beans about his sex life and revealed that he had sex in public places. Yes, he also went on to his interest in threesome and more.

In an interesting session of Bingo round in the episode, Vijay revealed that he hid hickeys with makeup and has also made out in public places. He added, "It was on a boat. It was like a small yacht and cars. (Karan asked him aren't they uncomfortable?) The actor replied, 'desperate times'.

Being the dedicated actor he is, Vijay Deverakonda chose big blockbuster over best sex in life. The actor also mentioned that he wouldn't mind a threesome although he didn't try it till now. The Liger star was also caught drunk on the sets, yes he revealed, "For a character, I went a little heavy and then actually got drunk on sets. we had to call off the shoot because I couldn't remember my lines and I kept laughing."

Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know, likes to keep his personal life away from the media glare and social media. So these candid conversations about his personal life has left his fans super excited and are totally love the episode.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, helmed by Puri Jagganadh, this sports drama is likely to hit the screens on the 25th of August this year. Liger is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have also portrayed pivotal roles. The project will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.